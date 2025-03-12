Live
- S. Korean watchdog imposes $55 million fines over illegal stock short selling
- 5G services now available in 773 out of 776 districts: Centre
- K'taka govt joins hands with TN CM Stalin in opposing delimitation
- Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Women Empowerment in Legislative Assembly
- India emerges as fastest-growing connected car market with 25 pc surge
- India’s real estate developers opened investment opportunity worth Rs 62,000 cr: Report
- Mahipal Reddy’s Meeting with KCR Sparks Political Speculation in Telangana
- Taiwan to conduct 'immediate response' military drills to counter China
- Exclusive Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12
- J&K Assembly zero hour dominated by public issues raised by MLAs
Just In
Mahipal Reddy’s Meeting with KCR Sparks Political Speculation in Telangana
Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy's meeting with BRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Telangana Assembly fuels rumors of a political realignment as Reddy, a Congress defector, invites KCR to a family wedding. The encounter, following growing dissatisfaction with the Congress government, has sparked discussions on potential changes in political affiliations.
Defected BRS MLA from Patancheru, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, met BRS chief and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, sparking speculation about possible political shifts.
Reddy, who joined the Congress last year, invited Chandrashekhar Rao to a family wedding. While the meeting was cordial and Rao inquired about Reddy’s well-being, it has fueled rumors that Reddy may be planning to return to BRS, especially given growing discontent with the Congress government.
Reddy had been at odds with Congress leaders after his requests for constituency development were reportedly ignored. However, he insisted the meeting was simply to invite Rao to the wedding.
Ashwaraopet MLA Jare Adinarayana also met Rao, calling it a courtesy call after his return to the Assembly after a year. Despite these meetings being downplayed, they have raised questions about potential political realignments.
Rao's presence in the Assembly also attracted attention, with several Ministers and MLAs greeting him, including Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. While the meetings are being described as routine, political speculation continues to swirl.