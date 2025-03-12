Mahipal Reddy’s Meeting with KCR Sparks Political Speculation in Telangana

Defected BRS MLA from Patancheru, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, met BRS chief and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, sparking speculation about possible political shifts.

Reddy, who joined the Congress last year, invited Chandrashekhar Rao to a family wedding. While the meeting was cordial and Rao inquired about Reddy’s well-being, it has fueled rumors that Reddy may be planning to return to BRS, especially given growing discontent with the Congress government.

Reddy had been at odds with Congress leaders after his requests for constituency development were reportedly ignored. However, he insisted the meeting was simply to invite Rao to the wedding.

Ashwaraopet MLA Jare Adinarayana also met Rao, calling it a courtesy call after his return to the Assembly after a year. Despite these meetings being downplayed, they have raised questions about potential political realignments.

Rao's presence in the Assembly also attracted attention, with several Ministers and MLAs greeting him, including Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. While the meetings are being described as routine, political speculation continues to swirl.