Main points of BJP election manifesto announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Good governance

BC Chief minister

Housing and food security

Rs 2700 input assistant for small and marginal farmers on fertilizers

Rs 3100 MSP for paddy

Free laptop for girls studying degree and professional courses

TSPSC to hold exams every six months

Vidya Sri and Arogya Sri schemes

Basic amenities for industries

Re-evaluation of Kaleswaram project

Telangana liberation day will be celebrated as State festival

Commission on corruption during BRS tenure

PRC Rivision Commission

State Capital Region Development Authority

Uniform Civil Code

Women Domestic Workers Corporation

Separate Budget for women

Filling 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years

Separate Corporation for Women farmers

10 lakh job creation for women

Fee regulation commission on private school fees

Scraping of Dharani portal

Reduction of petrol and diesel prices

Welfare for 5lakh Gig workers in Telangana

Anti radicalisation Cell

Women Sainik school

Three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences

To provide cows free of cost to farmers

Salary to employees and pensioners on first of every month

Land pattas to the poor in Village

Special secretariat for NRIs

