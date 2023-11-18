Live
Main points of BJP election manifesto announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah
BJP manifesto points
Good governance
BC Chief minister
Housing and food security
Rs 2700 input assistant for small and marginal farmers on fertilizers
Rs 3100 MSP for paddy
Free laptop for girls studying degree and professional courses
TSPSC to hold exams every six months
Vidya Sri and Arogya Sri schemes
Basic amenities for industries
Re-evaluation of Kaleswaram project
Telangana liberation day will be celebrated as State festival
Commission on corruption during BRS tenure
PRC Rivision Commission
State Capital Region Development Authority
Uniform Civil Code
Women Domestic Workers Corporation
Separate Budget for women
Filling 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years
Separate Corporation for Women farmers
10 lakh job creation for women
Fee regulation commission on private school fees
Scraping of Dharani portal
Reduction of petrol and diesel prices
Welfare for 5lakh Gig workers in Telangana
Anti radicalisation Cell
Women Sainik school
Three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences
To provide cows free of cost to farmers
Salary to employees and pensioners on first of every month
Land pattas to the poor in Village
Special secretariat for NRIs
BJP Telangana election manifesto is PM Modi's guarantee