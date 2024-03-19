Mainampalli says he will fight against illegalities of Mallareddy for next five years

Hyderabad: Before the assembly elections, Mainampalli Hanmantha Rao, who joined the Congress from BRS and contested from Malkajigiri but was defeated, is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency. He recently gave clarity on this news. He clarified that he is not contesting in the upcoming elections.

Mainampalli Hanmantha Rao said that he has decided to fight against the Medchal MLA Mallareddy’s illegalities for the next five years. The Congress leader said that he came to know Mallareddy is negotiating with the Congress high command to control him. He reminded that recently he went to Mallareddy Agriculture University to show support to the students. He made it clear that he will continue to fight until the colleges built on government lands are demolished.

The students of Mallareddy Agriculture University in Maisammaguda under Gundlapochampally municipality went on strike on Monday. They protested, alleging that they were being deliberately prevented from entering the third year. Hanmantha Rao immediately reached the college and announced his support to them.