Maintain sufficient coal reserves for power production: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the officials of Hydel projects to take all measures to achieve maximum production in power stations keeping in view the rainfall recorded in Krishna and Godavari catchment areas as well as other areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Energy department, held a review meeting with the officials of those departments related to thermal and hydel power stations at the Praja Bhavan here on Saturday.

During the meeting, officials were instructed that care should be taken to ensure that sufficient coal reserves are available for at least 17 days of power generation in each Thermal power plant.

“According to the needs of the people, we should all work with commitment and dedication, there should be no room for carelessness, laziness and delay. Working in power sector means constantly working for people. Officials and staff should remember that the power department is a 24/7 emergency department,” Bhatti Vikramarka said. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the staff should realise that they are working in a department that gives light to society and that they are fully service minded.

Assuring that he will be available 24 hours a day to listen to any problems and resolve them, Bhatti Vikramarka said it should be seen that there are no problems in power generation and officials should prepare a comprehensive plan to achieve the specified goals and move forward.

The Deputy Chief Minister also recalled the loss caused by technical

problems in hydel power projects like Srisailam and Jurala in the past due to not taking timely decisions and said that such a situation should not be repeated in making decisions now.