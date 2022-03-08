Major announcement for unemployed youth in Telangana tomorrow

Cheers to the unemployed youth in state as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured to make a major announcement for them tomorrow in the State Legislative Assembly while addressing a public gathering at Wanaparthy today.

Speaking about the non-BJP federal front, he sought public support in his fight against the divisive forces of the nation and even promised sacrifice his life to protect the peace and harmony in the country.

Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the BJP for spreading hatred and dividing people in the name caste and religion. He pointed out that Telangana was a proven example that people from all castes and religions can progress together, in spite of all odds.

Live: CM Sri KCR addressing the gathering after inaugurating "Mana Ooru - Mana Badi" Programme in Wanaparthy District. https://t.co/78c6SRVlcd — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 8, 2022

"I have taken up a fight against these divisive forces and should not allow this cancer to spread in the State," he said.



The Chief Minister stated that the centre kept all the resolutions made by the Telangana government kept pending including enhancement of 10 per cent reservations for tribals. "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be taught lesson," he said, adding that he will not step back from his fight for a 'Bangaru Bharat'.

Live: CM Sri KCR addressing the gathering after inaugurating Integrated Collectorate Complex of Wanaparthy District. https://t.co/MMcpMPcf0O — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 8, 2022



