Live
- S Jaishankar Calls Tipu Sultan A "Complex Figure" In Indian History
- Jyoti to lead 20-member Indian squad in Women’s Junior Asia Cup
- Ola Electric vehicle registrations decline by 33 pc in November
- MLA Nagaraju inaugurates national tennis tourney
- Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chair, outlines plans on Olympics & women’s cricket
- Judicial Panel Probes Sambhal Clashes Over Mosque Survey
- Neglected for long, KU set for a revamp
- SFI bandh: Edn institutions remain shut
- Root surpasses Sachin to become leading run-scorer in 4th innings of Test matches
- Rahul Gandhi, Kharge honour BSF personnel on Raising Day, commend their dedication & courage
Just In
Major Encounter in Mulugu: Seven Maoists, Including the Key Leaders, Neutralized
Greyhounds forces engaged Maoists in the dense forests of Eturunagaram Mandal, Mulugu district, resulting in the death of seven Maoists, including prominent leaders.
Greyhounds forces engaged Maoists in the dense forests of Eturunagaram Mandal, Mulugu district, resulting in the death of seven Maoists, including prominent leaders. The police recovered a large cache of weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, from the encounter site.
The deceased Maoists include:
1. Kursam Mangu alias Badru alias Papanna - Secretary of the Illendu-Narsampet Area Committee (AK-47 rifle).
2. Egolapu Mallayya alias Madhu- Secretary of the Eturunagaram-Mahadevpur Area Committee (AK-47 rifle).
3. Mussaki Deval alias Karunakar- Area Committee Member (ACM).
4. Mussaki Jamuna- Area Committee Member (ACM).
5. Jaisingh- Party member.
6. Kishore- Party member.
7. Kamesh- Party member.
The operation targeted a Dal Command group operating in the region. Police also seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition, underscoring the group's influence.
This encounter marks a crucial victory for law enforcement in curbing Maoist activities in Telangana. Authorities remain on high alert, closely monitoring the region to ensure lasting security.