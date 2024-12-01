  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Major Encounter in Mulugu: Seven Maoists, Including the Key Leaders, Neutralized

Major Encounter in Mulugu: Seven Maoists, Including the Key Leaders, Neutralized
x
Highlights

Greyhounds forces engaged Maoists in the dense forests of Eturunagaram Mandal, Mulugu district, resulting in the death of seven Maoists, including prominent leaders.

Greyhounds forces engaged Maoists in the dense forests of Eturunagaram Mandal, Mulugu district, resulting in the death of seven Maoists, including prominent leaders. The police recovered a large cache of weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, from the encounter site.

The deceased Maoists include:

1. Kursam Mangu alias Badru alias Papanna - Secretary of the Illendu-Narsampet Area Committee (AK-47 rifle).

2. Egolapu Mallayya alias Madhu- Secretary of the Eturunagaram-Mahadevpur Area Committee (AK-47 rifle).

3. Mussaki Deval alias Karunakar- Area Committee Member (ACM).

4. Mussaki Jamuna- Area Committee Member (ACM).

5. Jaisingh- Party member.

6. Kishore- Party member.

7. Kamesh- Party member.

The operation targeted a Dal Command group operating in the region. Police also seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition, underscoring the group's influence.

This encounter marks a crucial victory for law enforcement in curbing Maoist activities in Telangana. Authorities remain on high alert, closely monitoring the region to ensure lasting security.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick