Major parties gearing up for MLC election

Karimnagar: Major political parties are gearing up for MLC elections as T Jeevan Reddy’s tenure as MLC of Karimnagar graduate constituency will end on March 29, 2025.

In September, the enrollment process of the graduates will begin. With this, all the aspirants of the main parties have started their efforts to get that ticket. Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak and Karimnagar districts are included in the constituency.

In the 2019 election of MLC for graduates and teachers constituency MLC, BRS did not field anyone. But BRS announced support from the outside for Transport Department Officer Chandasekar Goud. Former Mayor of Karimnagar Sardar Ravinder Singh and TRSMA State President Yadagiri Shekhar Rao contested for the ticket but did not field anyone on behalf of the party. Jeevan Reddy won that election from the Congress party.

The name of Boinapally Vinodkumar, who contested Lok Sabha elections from BRS and lost, is in the limelight. The names of party leaders Yadagari Shekhar Rao and Sardar Ravinder Singh who tried for ticket in the last election, Chairman of Ruso Educational Institutions and Chairman of Koheda PACS Perala Devender Rao are also doing rounds. It was learned that Ravindersingh met BRS chief KCR on the occasion of his birthday and asked him to give him an opportunity to contest as MLC.

R Satyanarayana who joined Congress from BRS is also among the aspirants. It is known that since he is a BC candidate, Congress is thinking of fielding him. The current MLC Jeevan Reddy is also likely to ask the leadership to give him another chance.

It is learned that Jeevan Reddy was assured the chance contest as the MLC by the high command when he protested against the joining of Jagtial MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar into Congress party recently. At present only the names of R Satyanarayana and Jeevan Reddy from Congress are being heard. A few more names are likely to come to the fore by the time of elections.

And in the last election BJP’s P Sugunakarrao was defeated. He started his efforts to enter the ring on behalf of the party. The name of Rani Rudrama, who contested as a party candidate from Sircilla in the Legislative Assembly elections and was defeated, has also come to the fore. She is rumoured to have the blessings of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay. All in all, this time there will be a three-way contest for the number of MLC graduates.

The election of Karimnagar teachers MLC will also be held along with the election of graduates MLC. Currently, PRTU leader Raghotham Reddy is continuing as teachers MLC. This time there is a possibility of changing the candidate. In this process, the Congress party has also focused on the constituency. It is known that Krishna Rao, who played a key role in the struggle for the abolition of CPS as a teacher MLC, will enter the ring. It is possible that some more names will come to the fore by the time of election.

While this is the case, it is learned that many parties are considering the name of Sabbani Venkat of Sirisapalli, Huzurabad mandal, who is the vice president of a prominent IT company and doing social service.