Majority of hospitals across state relent, resume Aarogyasri services

Hyderabad: Aarogyasri services continued as usual for a second day on Thursday, as some of the network hospitals that had announced a suspension of services have now restarted them. Officials noted a change in approach after the suspension announcement.

According to officials, out of a total of 477 empanelled hospitals, the majority are continuing Aarogyasri services. While on the first day, 62 hospitals had stopped the services, that number has since decreased to below 50, indicating that at least 12 hospitals have reversed their decision.

Aarogyasri CEO Uday Kumar once again appealed to the respective hospitals to continue medical services. He thanked the owners and doctors of the hospitals who are continuing their services, and assured them of his support, stating that he would stand by them. The CEO also warned that strict action would be taken if anyone threatened to stop services, a concern brought to his attention by several hospital owners.

Officials reported that an average of 844 surgeries were registered under Aarogyasri every day for the last two weeks, with a daily average of 814 surgeries registered on Wednesday and Thursday.