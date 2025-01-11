Makara -Mahotsav (Sankranti Sambaralu) and National youth day celebrations at Sphoorthy Engineering college

Hyderabad : Makara - Mahotsav (Sankranti Sambaralu) - a celebration of culture, craft and creative at Sphoorthy engineering college, Nadergul, Hyderabad has marked with grandeur and enthusiasm, showcasing the vibrant traditions and unity and Indian culture, uniting the college community in the spirit of Sankranti. The event featured various stalls namely fancy store, food stall, games stall, mehndi stalls and various Competition like Pongal cook-athon - traditional Pongal making, Rangoli, Traditional craft challenge fostering camaraderie and competition among students. The participants used authentic materials, some brought from home, adding to the nostalgic charm. Principal Dr. Giridhar Akula welcomed the gathering, emphasising the role of traditions in fostering unity and cultural identity. Secretary &correspondent Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the im-portance of preserving cultural values amidst modernisation.

In this modern era where festivals are forgotten, these Sankranti celebrations, the uniqueness and importance of the festivals filled the students with full enthusiasm and created a festive atmosphere in the college premises. The colourful rangoli and mehndi prepared by the students were attractive and impressed the audience. Everyone enjoyed eating various delicacies from the food stalls placed in the food festival.

The college management appreciated the enthusiastic participation, emphasising the importance of preserving cultural traditions. Winners of the competitions were awarded with the cash prize.

Programme Convenors Dr. Gayathri Pavani, Mrs Waheeda Begam, the student Cultural committee members also participated.

The celebration also witnessed the National youth day 2025 in the college premises.

On the occasion of the 163nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrations were held on Saturday at Spoorti Engineering College located in Nadargul, Hyderabad. College Secretary Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal Dr. Akula Giridhar and Head of the Freshman Engineering Department Dr. Gayatri Pavani and All the Heads of various departments and students and staff participated in the program.

Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy garlanded to the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the college premises. Later, the college principal, along with other Heads of the departments, students and staff offred the floral tributes. Sri.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy praised Swami Vivekananda as a role model for everyone. He asked everyone to carry forward Vivekananda's ideals. He advised everyone to follow Vivekananda's saying that those who have faith in themselves and have the courage to succeed will surely succeed in real life. He praised Swami Vivekananda, who lived for only 39 years from 1863 to 1902, for giving a lot of inspiration to the society, the country and the people in a very short period of time.

Principal Dr Giridhar Akula said in his speech, young people should embrace qualities such as self-discipline, responsibility and spiritual growth. He also said youth should contribute in nation-building, societal progress and global peace.

At last, all the students took pledge saying. 'let's carry the spirit of National Youth Day with us. Remember, the youth is not just the future; they are the present. Let's continue to inspire, innovate, and contribute positively to the world around us.
















