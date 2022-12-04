Make CM KCR's meeting successful, urges Minister Harish Rao

Jagtial: The State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday directed the officials to make Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit to the Jagtial town a success on December 7th.

Ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Eashwar, Jagitial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, District Collector G Ravi, SP Sindhu Sharma reviewed the arrangements for the visit with the officials of the government departments on Sunday evening at the Collectorate meeting hall.

On this occasion, Minister Harish Rao said that as a part of CM's visit told that the government departments should carry out the responsibilities assigned to them with integrity and strong security arrangements should be made to prevent any unwanted incident.

Officials should ensure that traffic problems do not arise and make sure that is no power interruption till the CM's visit is over.

The public representatives attending the program were advised to hand over the passes to the district officials of the concerned departments on time.

He also said that, the medical and health department officials should make an ambulance available for the CM's visit. According to the protocol, the seating arrangements should be checked by the revenue official. Also, asked for the fire extinguishers to be kept ready.

Earlier, Ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Eashwar, Gangula Kamalakar visited Mother ground and inspected the arrangements.