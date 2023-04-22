Make Khammam dist anemia-free: Collector V P Gautam

Khammam: District Collector V P Gautam has called upon the officials concerned to make coordinated measures and turn Khammam district an anemia-free district.

On Friday, the Collector held a meeting with the officials of the women child welfare and medical and health departments on the

measures to be taken to prevent malnutrition. He said that it is the responsibility of the Anganwadi teachers to take proper precautions to prevent anemia among the beneficiaries registered in the anganwadi centers, in coordination with the medical department staff. Iron and Fluoric Acid tablets should be made available at all the anganwadi centers, he ordered.

He asked the health department to focus on underweight children and severely malnourished children and conduct medical tests, if need be, at the local primary health care centers every Friday. The children should be monitored till they return to normal.

Local Bodies District Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, Assistant Training Collector Radhika Gupta, District Welfare Officer CH Sandhyarani, District Education Officer Somasekara Sharma, Deputy Medical Health Officer Rambabu, Nutrition Abhiyan District Coordinator P. Sampath, District CDPOs, Supervisors and others participated in this review meeting.