Just In
Malkajgiri BRS party campaigns in Annapurna society, emphasises on BRS schemes
Malkajgiri BRS party candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said that the welfare schemes introduced by KCR will contribute to the victory of the BRS party.
As part of the election campaign in Annapurna Society under Gautam Nagar division, under the leadership of local BRS party leader Ramana Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy along with MBC Corporation Chairman Nandikanti Sridhar and local corporator Mekala Sunita Rama Yadav and Malkajgiri Circle Election In-charge R Jitender Reddy attended the intimate meeting as chief guests.
On this occasion, Rajasekhar Reddy said that the BRS party has solved the long-term problems in Malkajgiri. He said that the BRS party should win with a huge majority in the upcoming elections. He joined the BRS party in the presence of Marri Rajasekhar Reddy as the Bhari of Anantapur.