Malkajgiri Commissioner cracks down on waste, tax arrears



Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted an inspection of the wards within the Hayatnagar Circle, focusing on sanitation, development projects and property tax collection.

On Friday, the Commissioner visited the Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) situated along Munaganur Road, Venkateswara Colony and the Saheb Nagar Jodu Bavi areas. Upon noticing the buildup of waste around the Kummari Kunta Tank, he directed the officials to accelerate the garbage removal efforts.

He recommended implementing special measures to ensure the tank’s conservation and cleanliness. Krishna Reddy also instructed the officials concerned to completely eliminate the horse hoofs near the tank and to take proactive steps to prevent future accumulation of waste.

Subsequently, the Commissioner examined the SW drain and the ongoing construction activities on Munaganur Road, instructing that the work be completed to the highest quality standards.

He also assessed the location for the new Hayatnagar Circle Office, which is set to be built near the Vanasthalipuram Red Water Tank, along with the current developments of the theme park in Sachivalaya Nagar.

In addition, a thorough review was carried out regarding the status of property tax collections within the circle, gathering information on the existing demand, outstanding payments, and the collection percentage.

Special initiatives were mandated to target taxpayers with arrears, aiming to accelerate the collection process. Officials were encouraged to establish specific targets for each ward and enhance collection efforts through daily monitoring.

Later, the Commissioner, along with Chief City Planner Pradeep Kumar, held a teleconference with officials of the Town Planning Department. They reviewed pending BuildNow files with city planners and assistant city planners at the zonal and circle levels.

They cautioned that stringent measures would be enforced against individuals whose files remain pending past the SLA deadline.

They mandated the clearance of all files within the SLA timeframe. Furthermore, they emphasised that it is the duty of higher-level officials to review the files, regardless of whether they are pending with lower-level employees.

Meanwhile, in an effort to combat mosquito population, Deputy Commissioner Srinivas of Saroornagar Circle, together with senior entomologist Madhav Reddy from the Entomology Department, released 25,000 Gambusia fish into Saroornagar lake. The officials emphasised that the introduction of Gambusia fish into lakes and water bodies serves as an effective biological strategy for mosquito prevention.