Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital launches advanced robotic surgery

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art robotic-assisted surgery facility was launched at Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital in Jeedimetla on Wednesday by actor Jayasudha Kapoor.

With the introduction of robotic-assisted surgeries, the hospital will begin offering robotic-assisted knee surgeries. “Robotic-assisted surgeries are collaborations between an experienced surgeon and advanced technology for the betterment of the patient. The artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools assist in surgical decision-making by enhancing the recognition of minute and complex anatomical structures,” said Dr. R. Anjani Kumar, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon.

Dr. Ch. Bhadra Reddy, Chairman of Malla Reddy Hospital, stated, “Robotic surgery will not only enhance our surgical precision but also elevate the standard of care we provide to our patients.”

Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy, Vice Chairman, added, “This launch is a testament to our efforts in integrating the latest medical technologies for the benefit of our community.”