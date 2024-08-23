Malla Reddy University Hosts National Level 24-Hour Hackathon

Malla Reddy University proudly organized a prestigious 24-hour national-level hackathon on August 23-24, 2024. The event witnessed a remarkable turnout with over 600 participants from 30 universities and colleges across India, coming together to engage in an intensive coding challenge.

The inauguration of the hackathon featured a keynote address by the University Vice Chancellor, Dr. VSK Reddy, who emphasized the importance of staying abreast with current technological advancements in Computer Science and also he highlighted critical areas including Data Science, Generative AI, Artificial General Intelligence, and Cybersecurity, underscoring their relevance in today’s tech landscape.

Registrar Dr. M. Anjaneyulu addressed the audience on the significance of enhancing coding skills, urging participants to continuously refine their expertise to meet evolving industry standards.



The event also featured insights from other esteemed leadership team, Dr.Kamatham Harikrishna, Dr.Meeravali, Dr. GS Naveen Kumar, Dr. G. Anand Kumar, Dr. B. Raja Sarath Kumarall of whom shared their perspectives on the importance of practical coding challenges in higher education.

The hackathon proved to be a vibrant platform for students to showcase their skills, collaborate with peers, and tackle real-world problems through innovative coding solutions. The success of this event underscores Malla Reddy University's commitment to advancing educational opportunities and preparing students for the future of technology.





