Mallannasagar displaced burn Harish Rao’s effigy

Siddipet: The displaced residents of Mallannasagar have demanded that senior BRS leader T Harish Rao come to their Pallepahad colony and speak with them, accusing him of lying by claiming he would take care of them like his own. Angered by the injustice they say they suffered, people from all villages displaced by the project burnt a flex banner of Rao. Congress leaders expressed solidarity.

During the protest, they expressed that Rao deceived the displaced by falsely promising justice would be done in all respects. They accused him of colluding with village sarpanches, brokers, and collectors to pocket commissions while leaving the residents of the submerged villages to suffer. They alleged that the package deals were incomplete, with single women and those without support were being denied homes and financial compensation, causing immense hardships.

The protestors demanded Rao, who has been holding press meetings in secret to glorify himself, come to their resettled villages and address their concerns. They were outraged by statements made by former chief minister KCR at his camp office, claiming Rs 50,000 was given for each household’s road expenses, questioning where the crores actually were.

The protestors accused Rao, along with officials and brokers, of filling their pockets under the guise of resettlement while doing injustice to them.