Mallareddy's daughter-in-law reacts over Mahender's health

Hyderabad: The Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy's daughter-in-law, Dr Preethi said that the condition of her brother-in-law Mahender Reddy's health condition is stable now and he is out of danger. Speaking to the media, she said that he is under medical observation and needs to be monitored his ECG reports as there are mild changes in the report.

She said that Mahender Reddy was admitted to the hospital with mild chest pain. Another doctor said that he was admitted to the hospital with chest and shoulder pain. Dr Preethi said that he suffered chest pain due to stress and added that previously he is hypertensive.

