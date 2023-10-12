Man allegedly shot his mother-in-law to death in Hanamkonda

Live
In a tragic incident occurred in Gundlasingaram of Hanmakonda district, where a constable allegedly shot his mother-in-law to death due to a family dispute.
In a tragic incident occurred in Gundlasingaram of Hanmakonda district, where a constable allegedly shot his mother-in-law to death due to a family dispute. The deceased, identified as Kamalamma, was allegedly killed by her nephew, Prasad, who is a constable at Kotapalli Police Station in Mancherial District under Ramagundam Commissionerate. The dispute reportedly revolved around a monetary issue between Kamalamma and her son-in-law.
Prasad, accompanied by his wife, visited Gundlasingaram village, and in a fit of anger over the money issue, he allegedly fired a gun, resulting in Kamalamma's immediate death. Following the shooting, Prasad was attacked by members of the family. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Prasad's condition is reported to be critical, and further details are yet to be known.
The police have filed a case and are currently investigating the incident.