Man attacks RTC driver who stopped the bus for having food

Vikarabad: In an inhumane act, a man identified as Nawaz reportedly attacked Vikarabad depot RTC bus driver Ramulu who stopped the bus to have breakfast. Following the attack, the drivers protested against the incident and stopped the buses everywhere. They demanded action against Nawaz who attacked Ramulu. Due to this, about 45 buses were stopped and the passengers going to Vikarabad, Tandur and Hyderabad had to face inconvenience. The protesters stated that the agitation will continue until Ramulu gets justice. RTC officials have complained to the police to take action against Nawaz.

It is learnt that the driver Ramulu stopped the bus at Vikarabad bus stand to have breakfast. Nawaz, then questioned the driver and conductor who were ready to have tiffin in the bus. He expressed anger that if this happens, the bus will be late. Nawaz then reportedly started yelling at driver Ranulu and the conductor who humbly asked Nawaz to calm down and the bus will start in 5 minutes soon after they finish having food. However, Nawaz, who did not listen, taunted them and attacked them.