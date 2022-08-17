Man commits suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man reportedly by suicide, in his house on Tuesday night.

The man identified as D Nagarajuna, a resident of Meerpet, was working at a private store and lived with his family.

On Tuesday evening, he went into the bedroom and later was found hanging to the ceiling fan. The family members told the police that he was suffering from health issues.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the mortuary.