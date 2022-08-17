  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Man commits suicide in Hyderabad

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

A 26-year-old man reportedly by suicide, in his house on Tuesday night.

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man reportedly by suicide, in his house on Tuesday night.

The man identified as D Nagarajuna, a resident of Meerpet, was working at a private store and lived with his family.

On Tuesday evening, he went into the bedroom and later was found hanging to the ceiling fan. The family members told the police that he was suffering from health issues.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the mortuary.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X