Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor daughter

Hyderabad: A local court, on Friday, sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter at their house in Santosh Nagar.

The court further imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The incident occurred in December 2015, but was only reported to the Chandrayangutta police in 2021, prior to the bifurcation of the police stations in Old City.

The victim’s mother alleged that the convict had sexually violated their elder child and also threatened her not to inform their family members about it. Based on her complaint, the Santosh Nagar police booked a case and arrested him. The court also ordered the victim a compensation of Rs five lakh.