Man gives triple talaq over phone in Hyderabad, booked

The incident was occurred on May 23 but came to light on Sunday when the woman approached the police. The LB Nagar police registered a case against a man for giving triple talaq to his wife over the phone.

Getting into details, the woman, a resident of LB Nagar was married in 2017 and the family is living at Rajendranagar. A few months after marriage, differences surfaced between them. Even her in-laws demanded began harassing her and demanded additional dowry. She approached the police and lodged a complaint against her in-laws. A case was registered at the women police station.

On May 23, the woman's husband called her over the phone and pronounced 'talaq' thrice. The woman approached the Vanasthalipuram police alleging dowry harassment. The woman also said she was divorced as she failed to bring money from her parents.

The case was later transferred to LB Nagar police station on the grounds of jurisdiction. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.