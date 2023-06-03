  • Menu
Man held for selling adulterated mustard seeds in Hyderabad

Highlights

With an intention to make easy money, the man used to purchase the raw seeds and sell to the local shops after mixing with harmful chemicals

Hyderabad: The Shahinayathgunj police and the Task Force raided a shop at Begum Bazaar and arrested a man on charges of adulterating mustard seeds.

Officials seized 50 kilos of adulterated mustard seeds and other material. The arrested person is identified as Bhagwan Lal Pandey from Kolsawadi, Begum Bazar.

According to the police, Pandey, with a malicious intention to make easy money, decided to sell adulterated mustard seeds. He procured raw mustard seeds and mixed chemical colours and sold it to local shops and market.

The arrested person and the seized material were handed over to the Shahinayathgunj police for further action.

