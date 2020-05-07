Man held for sexual assault of minor in Hyderabad

A man was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a minor girl here at Chaderghat police station limits in the city.

The police said that a local politician threatened and sexually assaulted the girl over a period of time. However, the incident came to light when the girl approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police registered a case on the accused under POCSO act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After arresting the accused, the police produced him before a court. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

On April 26, the Hyderabad police arrested four people in the rape of a minor girl in Dundigal. All the four accused were working as drivers and are the residents of Roda Mistry Nagar in Dundigal.

After coming to know about the incident, the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police.