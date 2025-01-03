Man held with cocaine, MDMA worth `8 lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, along with Masab Tank police, apprehended a 27-year-old man for selling narcotic substances like cocaine and MDMA. Police seized drugs worth Rs eight lakh from his possession.

Police arrested Jhawar Kishan Gopal, a resident of Banjara Hills Road No 12. Police seized 30 grams of cocaine worth Rs 7.5 lakh, six grams of MDMA worth Rs 72,000, and a mobile phone. According to police, Gopal procured these drugs intending to sell them at New Year parties.

Police said Gopal fell into severe financial trouble due to his betting addiction. His mounting debts and limited income from his plastic business left him struggling to cope, pushing him to seek quick and easy ways to earn money. Desperate for a solution, Gopal was influenced by his friends—Anil, Varun, and Pramod, who encouraged him to explore drug dealing as a quick way to resolve his financial troubles.

Acting on their advice, Gopal contacted a Nigerian national based in Mumbai, known to be a cocaine supplier. In a bid to enter the illegal drug trade, he travelled to Mumbai and purchased 30 grams of cocaine and MDMA. Gopal planned to sell the drugs during New Year’s Eve events in Hyderabad, targeting high-paying customers to make significant profits. “His plans were foiled when the Commissioner’s Task Force intercepted him, seizing the cocaine along with other materials. This swift action prevented the sale of illegal substances during the festive season and highlighted the Task Force's commitment to combating drug-related offences in the city,” said YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force.