Man holds rituals after death for his portrait, ends life later in Khammam

In a bizarre case, a man held the rituals that will be conducted after death to his photo and later committed suicide here at Khammam on Thursday. Vadupalli Siva Prasad (48) is a native of Tamil Nadu but migrated to Telangana 30 years ago.

He stayed in Vijaywada for a few years before getting settled in Vempatinagar of Edulapuram mandal of Khammam district. He was working in a hotel as a cook to learn the livelihood. According to the hotel owner, Siva Prasad did not come to the hotel since February 1 following which the former went to the victim's home and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

He alerted the police who shifted the body to Khammam government hospital for autopsy.

It is learned that Siva Prasad had been suffering from severe headache and is suspected to have committed suicide as he could not bear the suffering. The police said that before committing suicide Siva Prasad held rituals that should be conducted after death to his portrait.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation.