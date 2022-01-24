Man kills mother after being scolded in Hyderabad

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man killed his mother by beating her with her dumbbells at their house in Sultan Bazar police station limits on Sunday midnight.

Going into details, the accused was performing exercises during the midnight when his mother scolded and asked him to go sleep. Enraged over it, Sudheer Kumar hit her on head with dumbbells. The woman, Konda Papamma sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

According to locals, Konda Papamma, a native of Ramkoti was residing at Sultan Bazar along with his son Sudheer Kumar who completed his bachelor's degree. Papamma was working as a daily wager to earn livelihood while his son who is said to be mentally ill was undergoing treatment.

On Sunday midnight, Sudheer was exercising with his dumbbells when Papamma scolded him for exercising in inappropriate time. He hit her mother and also injured his sister who tried to stop him.

The police who registered a case after being alerted by the locals shifted the woman to Osmania General Hospital. The accused was also admitted to a hospital due to his mentally ill health.