Man locks Rythu Vedika to protest unpaid wages
Chinthalamanepalli: In a protest at the Farmers’ Platform in Rudrampur village, located in the Chintalamanepalli mandal of the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, farmer Durga Venkati locked the platform, garnering support from local villagers. Venkati stated that he donated 0.10 acres of land, identified by survey number 97/175/1/1/4, in the presence of government officials.
He recalled that this donation was made under the promise that his parents’ names would be inscribed on the commemorative plaque at the Farmers’ Platform and that he would be offered a government job, as documented on bond paper.
Frustrated by the lack of action, Venkati noted that his parents’ names have yet to be engraved on the plaque. Despite serving as an attender for four years, he has not received any compensation.
Venkati is demanding that the authorities fulfil their promises by inscribing his parents’ names on the plaque and paying him the outstanding salary for his four years of service.