Man sentenced to life, mother gets 7-yr RI in dowry death case
Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and his mother to rigorous imprisonment for seven years in the murder and dowry death case of his wife reported at Chaitanyapuri in 2017.
The convicted persons were K Anand Kumar (28), a private employee and K Bharathamma (48), a BSNL employee, residents of NTR Nagar in Chaitanyapuri. They had harassed Anand Kumar’s wife, Ramya for additional dowry.
In March 2017, the duo abused and assaulted the victim, resulting in her death. The Chaitanyapuri police booked a case and arrested the duo.
