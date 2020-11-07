Man slit throats of his two daughters in Siddipet, held

In a gruesome act, a man in an inebriated state slit the throats of his two daughters. The incident took place at Chittapur village of Siddipet district on Saturday.

Getting into details, Mohammad, a butcher has migrated to Mirudoddi mandal of Siddpet from Nanded in Maharashtra and runs a meat shop in Chittapur village. On Friday, the man along with his wife and two daughters moved to Chittapur and rented a house. Earlier, the family stayed at Mothey village.

On Saturday, villagers heard the cries from Mohammad's family and were stunned after seeing his two daughters lying a pool of blood. The police were informed who rushed to the place. Mohammad resisted arrest and even tried to attack a policeman with a cleaver leaving a cut on the policeman's hand. However, the police managed to take Mohammad into custoday and are questioning him.

The police registered a case. It is yet to be known what prompted the butcher to attack his two daughters who were shifted to government hospital and their condition is said to be critical.