X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Man slit throats of his two daughters in Siddipet, held

Man slit throats of his two daughters in Siddipet, held
x

Man slit throats of his two daughters in Siddipet, held

Highlights

In a gruesome act, a man in an inebriated state slit the throats of his two daughters. The incident took place at Chittapur village of Siddipet district on Saturday.

In a gruesome act, a man in an inebriated state slit the throats of his two daughters. The incident took place at Chittapur village of Siddipet district on Saturday.

Getting into details, Mohammad, a butcher has migrated to Mirudoddi mandal of Siddpet from Nanded in Maharashtra and runs a meat shop in Chittapur village. On Friday, the man along with his wife and two daughters moved to Chittapur and rented a house. Earlier, the family stayed at Mothey village.

On Saturday, villagers heard the cries from Mohammad's family and were stunned after seeing his two daughters lying a pool of blood. The police were informed who rushed to the place. Mohammad resisted arrest and even tried to attack a policeman with a cleaver leaving a cut on the policeman's hand. However, the police managed to take Mohammad into custoday and are questioning him.

The police registered a case. It is yet to be known what prompted the butcher to attack his two daughters who were shifted to government hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X