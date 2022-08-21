Man stabbed to death in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A panic triggered after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death at Chandrayangutta late on Saturday night.

The man identified as Abu Bakar Amoodi, a resident of Barkas was allegedly stabbed to death by Abdul Rahman.

"Both the persons were having some differences over monetary issues and some other personal issues too. Abdul Rahman called the victim to resolve the issue and stabbed him with a sharp object," said ACP Falaknuma Shaik Jahangir.

Abu Bakar sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

On information the police reached the spot DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya visited the spot. The police formed special teams to nab the assailant.