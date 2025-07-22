Mana Mudiraj Mahasabha appoints new State Secy

Gadwal: JalagariAshok, a lawyer hailing from Aiza town in Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been appointed as the State Secretary of the Mana Mudiraj Mahasabha.

The official appointment was made during a meeting at the Mahasabha’s State Office, where State President Dr Chappari Shankara Mudiraj handed over the appointment letter.

Expressing his gratitude, Ashok thanked the State President and all the committee members for entrusting him with the important responsibility. Speaking on the occasion, he pledged to work tirelessly for the welfare and development of the Mudiraj community across Telangana.

Ashok highlighted some of the key challenges faced by the community, particularly the lack of effective support from the state government. He criticized the state for not allocating funds or functioning properly through the BC “A” Corporation, which was established for the benefit of backward classes.

He emphasized that the corporation has become inactive and is failing to serve its purpose. “As the newly appointed State Secretary, I will strive to ensure that the issues affecting the Mudiraj community are addressed, and I will work toward the socio-economic upliftment of our people,” Ashok assured.