Manair riverfront, cable bridge to add beauty to Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Karimnagar will be at the top of the country's tourism map with Manair riverfront and cable bridge constructions.

The Minister on Wednesday inspected the island works to be constructed at Manair cable bridge and suggested changes and additions to be made in the designs of the islands to the authorities and the contractor. Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that measures are being taken to make the cable bridge usable by March 31, and the work on the islands will be completed as soon as the cable bridge starts. He said that the islands to be built in Karimnagar will add beauty to the city. Manair river front works are actively going on and steps are being taken to complete it by August. The 3rd largest fountain in the world is being constructed at Manair riverfront at a cost of Rs 60 crore and the tender process for the fountain has already been completed.

Bhoomi Puja will be held within a week and the works will be started. On the other hand, the works of dynamic lighting system on the cable bridge are also going on at a fast pace and this dynamic lighting system will be the main attraction of the cable bridge. He said that if all these structures are completed, Karimnagar will change its appearance and become a great city. Mayor Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islavat, RDO Anand Kumar, corporators, leaders and others participated in this event.