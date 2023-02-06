Mancherial: Doctors at Pallavi Hospital pull off rare surgery

Mancherial: The doctors of Pallavi Hospital in the district center have achieved a rare feat in joint replacement. The hospital doctors performed an operation on the patient who was suffering from hip problem for five years and solved the hip problem. On this occasion, the doctors said that Tejawat Laxmi of Ramakrishnapur was injured in an accident 5 years ago and suffered serious injury in her hip and she underwent surgery in a private hospital.

However, as the leg was not completely healed and the pain was severe for last three years, she went to Hyderabad but there was no result, so she contacted Pallavi Hospital. Doctors have found a solution to the problem through 'Advanced Minimally Invasive Long stem hip replacement'.

The doctors said that the 'stem hip replacement' operation was successful. After 15 days, the patient was able to walk and work, and the patient and her family thanked Dr Raju, Paediatrician Dr Sai Sruja, Hospital managing director Naveen, staff and others were also present.