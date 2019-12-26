Mancherial: MLA N Diwakar Rao inspects CC road construction

Mancherial: MLA N Diwakar Rao inspected CC road construction works under Naspur municipality in Mancherial district on Wednesday. He visited Tollavagu area and interacting with the locals, he told them that due to election code, the development works have been stopped.

Informing that after the municipal elections, foundation stone will be laid for CC road works in several areas, he appealed the people to vote for the TRS candidates in the upcoming municipal elections for all-round development in the municipality. The party leaders and others were present.

