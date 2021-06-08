Mancherial: PD Act will be invoked on fake seeds sellers

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that PD Act will be imposed on those, who sell fake seeds and fertilisers to farmers, dealers and owners, and will be imprisoned.

He addressed an awareness seminar on spurious seeds for seed traders of Chennur rural, Chennur town police station of Jaipur sub-division, at Santoshimata Function Hall in Chennur on Monday.

The Police Commissioner said the government will never encourage traders to sell fake seeds under any circumstances and warned that legal action will be taken against them. He said special task force teams were set up to crack down such fraudsters and these teams will monitor sales of fake seeds.

There was information that fake seeds were coming from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to Mancherial district, he added. The Commissioner also warned that action will be taken against those traders, who sell seeds for a price more than MRP.

He advised the farmers to take receipts from dealers after purchasing fertiliser, seeds and pesticides. If anyone refuses to give a bill, he asked the farmers to immediately complain to agriculture authorities and police.

Jaipur ACP Narender, Chennur Urban CI Praveen Kumar, Rural CI Nagaraj, Sis, agriculture department officials, dealers and other attended the seminar.