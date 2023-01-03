Mancherial software engineer killed in road mishap in US

Mancherial: In an unfortunate incident, a software engineer from Mancherial town was killed in a road accident in the United States of America on Sunday night.



According to family members of the victim, Pendyala Vamshikrishna (36), the son of retired TSRTC employee Subramanyam and Jyothi from Reddy Colony, had migrated to the USA in search of a job 11 years back. He had settled in the city of Phoenix of the state of Arizona.

It is learnt that Vamshikrishna received fatal injuries and died on the spot when he was travelling in a car. It is yet to be ascertained as to how the accident occurred. His brother-in-law Manoj, who is also settled in America, informed the family about the mishap.

Manoj said he could not reach the spot due to bad weather, but was hoping to reach there by Tuesday.