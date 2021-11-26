Mancherial: Union leaders demand to hold Singareni elections

Mancherial: Singareni workers and union leaders on Friday demanded the State government and the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) management to conduct Singareni trade labor union elections as soon as possible. The union leaders alleged that the previous term of recognized union leaders expired on 5 October 2019 and since then neither SCCL nor the government was keen on holding elections. They also alleged that the government had time for holding elections in Huzurabad and holding dharnas against the Central government over paddy procurement. They alleged that neither SCCL nor the government is interested in holding Singareni elections as they had not passed any orders regarding the same.



Some of the union leaders informed that recently five minors were killed in different incidents at the SCCL mines at Srirampur area mine and KK opencast mine in Mancherial district due to negligence of the leaders who did not take proper precautions on workers. Some union leaders are of the opinion that after the conclusion of the financial year in March, there are possibilities of holding Singareni elections.

The Union leaders demanded the SCCL management to discuss the workers' issues with all union leaders in committee and other meetings.

BMS Singareni coal mines Karmika Sangh central vice president Peram Ramesh speaking to The Hans India, demanded that the SCCL management should maintain equality in all workers and unions and invite them to the committee and other meetings.