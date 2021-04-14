Mancherial: Woman ends life as husband tests positive for COVID-19

Depressed over husband testing positive for COVID-19, a woman committed suicide here at Bellampalli of Mancherial on Tuesday night.

According to the information, the woman's husband was shifted to a private hospital after being infected by the virus a week ago. Ever since then, the woman is said to have been depressed over her husband's health condition following which she resorted to the extreme step.

She committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling at her home. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the neighbours grew suspicious after the woman confined herself in the house and alerted the police.

The police rushed to the place and shifted the body for autopsy. An investigation has been underway.