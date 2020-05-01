Mango production less than previous year in Nalgonda district

Nalgonda: District Horticulture Officer Anantha Reddy said that they have been guiding mango farmers from time to time in selling their produce during the ongoing lockdown period.



Speaking to The Hans India, Anantha Reddy stated that mango cultivation in the erstwhile Nalgonda district is very less compared to sweet lime and lime. Mango cultivation has been taken in about 4,000 acres in six constituencies in the district, including 60 per cent fruit bearing and 40 per cent growing orchards. Famous varieties like Banginapally, Himayath, Dashehari and rasalu are being cultivated here, he added.

The Horticulture officer said normally the mango yield will be six tonnes per acre but this year the produce was reduced to one to 1.5 tonnes due to abnormal climatic conditions and also because the farmers did not follow management practices.

Anantha Reddy said that the famers have been selling mangoes at Koheda market in Ranga Reddy district at Rs 30 per kg and local traders also buying mangoes from famers at their fields. A few farmers living near the town are transporting mangoes in trollies, autos, cars etc and selling mangoes near apartments.

Stating that unexpected rains in April and May months is a common problem every year for mango farmers, he said not a single farmer in the district is suffering to sell his produce during the lockdown. The horticulture department is delivering 5 kg mangoes at the door steps of customers in Hyderabad, whereas the municipal staff of Suryapet town are delivering mangoes at the door steps of the people through Mee Kosam App after the town was declared as Red Zone area due to increased corona cases.

The Officer informed that new method of mango plantation i.e., high density and ultra-high-density plantation was introduced two years ago in the district. As per the new system, 240 to 600 mango saplings are planted per acre against the traditional 70 plants per acre. The new method of farming was started in 500 acres in the district as a pilot project and the results are good, he added. In this method, trees will be pruned to six feet so that plants will not get damaged due to heavy unseasonal rains along with gales, he explained.