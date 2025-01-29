Mantri asks SWC officials to install roof-top solar panels

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has directed the officials of State Warehousing Corporation to install solar panels on rooftops of the godowns.

The Minister who conducted a review meeting in the Secretariat instructed the officials to ensure the farmers do not face any difficulty in getting fertilisers, particularly in wake of ample amount of fertilisers being stored in the Corporation godowns. As part of increasing the storage capacity he also instructed the officials to construct more godowns in the vacant lands of the Corporation. The Minister urged the farmers to sell their red gram produce at the procurement centres set up by the Markfed officials across the State, at Rs 7,550 MSP (Minimum Support Price).

Earlier this month, the Minister instructed officials to ensure the availability of fertilisers at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies, Agriculture Rythu Seva Kendrams. The Minister urged officials to incorporate advanced technology in the construction of the godowns to enhance durability and ensure the longevity of stored grains.