  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Manuguru police station ranks best in Telangana

Inspector Bhanu Prakash received the award from DGP M Mahender Reddy in Hyderabad
x

Inspector Bhanu Prakash received the award from DGP M Mahender Reddy in Hyderabad

Highlights

Manuguru police station in Khammam ranked best in the state under category-3 (300-500 FIRS).

Manuguru police station in Khammam ranked best in the state under category-3 (300-500 FIRS). The police stations has been selected based on their service, investigation of cases, accurate analysis, prevention of crime, effective investigation, proactive policing, community engagement etc.

Inspector Bhanu Prakash received the award from DGP M Mahender Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday.

District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt congratulated DSP Shabarish, inspector Bhanu Prakash, CI Mutyam Ramesh and the police station staff for constantly directing the police officers to ensure that the police station to rank best in the state.Manuguru police station ranks best in Telangana

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X