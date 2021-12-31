Manuguru police station in Khammam ranked best in the state under category-3 (300-500 FIRS). The police stations has been selected based on their service, investigation of cases, accurate analysis, prevention of crime, effective investigation, proactive policing, community engagement etc.

Inspector Bhanu Prakash received the award from DGP M Mahender Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday.

District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt congratulated DSP Shabarish, inspector Bhanu Prakash, CI Mutyam Ramesh and the police station staff for constantly directing the police officers to ensure that the police station to rank best in the state.Manuguru police station ranks best in Telangana