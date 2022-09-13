MANUU, TMREIS conclude 12-day training programme

Hyderabad: Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) conducted a 12-days training programme for more than 600 Urdu Teachers which includes TGTs, PGTs and JLs.

According to TMREIS, the objective of the training programme was to explain the significance of continuous professional development for teachers and to explore the techniques of developing listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. In these 12 days orientation, four batches of 50 teachers were trained every day in five sessions including group activities. On completion of the orientation, certificates were given to all the participants.

The training was a part to follow up to the MoU signed between MANUU and TMREIS in December 2021. During the training programme, teachers got a brief exposure on various, innovative pedagogies and techniques.

On this occasion, addressing the teachers, B Shafiullah, Secretary, TMREIS explained the concept of establishing 204 Minorities Residential Schools in the State in very short span of time and how the State government is providing Quality Education to the Poorest of the Poor with High Class Hostel Facilities to the students of Minority Community.

He urged teachers to fulfil their responsibilities as they have been entrusted to shape the future of the new generation and said that the aim of this training was to engage teachers in the best teaching methodologies and enable them to discover their strength, dynamism and professional development that enhances self-reliance and motivation.

Later, Shafiullah thanked the faculty of MANUU for conducting the Urdu teachers training programme as this will help them in development of curriculum and teaching at TMREIS.

Prof Shaik Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU, Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood Dean, School of Education and Training, MANUU and others were present in the programme.