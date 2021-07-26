Many fear missing second jab due to vax crunch in Telangana

Hyderabad: Lakhs of people are yet to be given the second dose of Covid vaccine in Telangana. Shortage of Covid vaccine has disappointed about 30 lakh people who are waiting for second jab. Most of the people waiting for the second dose have completed the timeline after having the first dose. Beneficiaries are complaining that they are unable to register a slot for the second dose.

Statistics show that there is a huge gap between beneficiaries who were administrated first and second jab. A total of 1, 40, 05,928 persons have been vaccinated in the State till July 24. Among them 1, 10, 68,414 have been given the first jab while only 29, 37,514 got the second dose.

According to time duration set by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the gap for second dose of Covishield has been extended to 12 to 16 weeks whereas it was 6 to 8 weeks earlier. However, the gap for second dose of Covaxin remains 4 to 6 weeks.

Mohammad Irfan, a beneficiary who is waiting for a second dose is unable to register himself for second dose. Speaking to The Hans India he said "I have been vaccinated on July 5 and I have to get my second dose on August 2. Though I am getting reminders on my mobile for next dose but the portal is not providing me with a slot for the same. Not only me, my family members are facing the same problem."

It is intriguing that the doses of vaccines are available at private hospitals but not in government centres. Why can't government buy the vaccines for people when private hospitals can buy them ?, questions Ibrahim a worker at juice centre.

He said that people who are earning can have a dose at private centres but what about those low wage earners who depend on the government? Both Central and State governments should think about the people instead of indulging in blame game.

According to Health department sources, Telangana is getting 20 lakh doses per month on an average in multiple phases and it is difficult to administer both doses at a time.

Speaking about vaccine supply, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Telangana, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that "We had made a request to the Union government to increase the vaccine supply for July.

Telangana is getting the same number of doses from the Union government. Even after making free vaccination announcement no supply has been increased yet."

There are only two manufacturers producing the Covid vaccine and it is very difficult to supply a large number of vaccines to all States.

Telangana government is administrating the doses with available stock strategically and succeeded in vaccinating 1, 40, 05,928 people with both the first and second doses across the State, the director added.