Maoists sneak into Telangana from Maharashtra

Hyderabad: The Adilabad police have sounded a high alert following credible information about a group of 15 Maoists entering the district forest area. Following this development, teams of police have fanned and combing operations have been taken up in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem and Nirmal district forest areas.

The police are taking no chance as the information received points that the group of Maoists belonging to Bhaskar Dalam entered the forest areas. The Bhaskar alias Mylarapu Adellu escaped from the police on an earlier occasion. This has further made the police leave no stone unturned sounding a high alert to take on the Maoists.

According to the Adilabad police, each of the members of the Bhaskar Dalam has a prize on their head from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The entry of the Dalam is suspected to be meant to conduct new recruitments into its fold from the local people. While launching the combing operations, the police warned the people not to extend their support to the Maoists including offering food to them. Meanwhile, the Maoists have released a letter on the ensuing Munugodu bypoll alleging that the TRS and BJP are working to protect their own political interests.

The BJP is trying to create religious fanaticism in the State with all its strength to promote the Hindutva agenda. It said that the BJP is focussing on Telangana as part of its larger design of turning the country into a Hindu Rashtra.

The letter charged that the saffron party has been creating religious rifts among people with the sole objective to win the Munugodu bypoll.

Further, it charged that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has resigned for the sake of contracts. Besides, the letter also found fault with Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The BJP's suspension of him from the party is only an eyewash, it said.