Map and protect water resources, orders DC

Khammam : District Collector Muzammil Khan said that encroachments of water resources should be identified and a report should be submitted by February 12.

On Thursday, the District Collector, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Dr P Sreeja and Mu-nicipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Agasthya reviewed water resource encroach-ment and land acquisition with relevant authorities at the Collectorate Conference Hall.

On this occasion, District Collector Muzammil Khan said that for the construction of the Mun-neru River retaining wall, a bay unit would be considered for every 45 meters and a section would be considered for the construction of the wall. A total of 345 bay units would have to be constructed for a stretch of 17 km, of which government land is available up to 8.5 km, and the process of acquiring the remaining patta land should be completed expeditiously.

He said that the authorities should monitor the work on the government lands available in ad-vance for the construction of the Munneru River retaining wall. The Collector said that the details of the acquisition of patta lands required for the construction of the wall should be mapped out patta-wise.

The Collector advised the revenue officials to ensure that land acquisition is done expedi-tiously by holding regular discussions with the patta-holders and to complete this process in the next 15 days. He ordered that the details of the encroached lands near the water sources in the district should be identified in coordination by examining the revenue map, irrigation map and town planning records and the details should be provided by February 12.