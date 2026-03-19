Markets abuzz with Eid shoppers as festive euphoria grips Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: With the holy month of Ramzan slated to end, markets across the city have been abuzz ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as Hyderabadis indulge in fervent festive shopping. Families were seen making vital last-minute purchases for the upcoming festivities, transforming the city into a grand spectacle of celebration. While the official celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon, the vibrant ambiance within the markets already showcases the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad Deccan and highlights a spirit of unity.

The crowds across the markets in the Old City are growing increasingly dense as shoppers and food-lovers alike throng the streets to enjoy the final days of Ramzan. Huge numbers of people were witnessed at main hubs including Charminar, Lad Bazar, Abids, Nampally, Tolichowki, and Mallepally. Starting from Madina Circle, the streets are so packed with pedestrians that navigating a vehicle, even a two-wheeler, has become a difficult task. Over 5,000 temporary shops have been established in the stretch between Madina and Charminar to cater to the surge.

Traders are attracting customers in innovative ways, with mannequins donning the latest trends appearing in shops across Pathergatti, Sultan Bazar, and Abids. New dress patterns such as Pakistani suit styles, lawn suits, Sharara silk, net gowns, and long frocks are in high demand. Apart from catering to locals, Ramzan shopping in the Old City remains a major tourist draw, with several foreigners visiting these historic streets every year. During these final days of Ramzan, known as the Akhri daha, activity has peaked. For many, shopping during the upcoming Chand Raat is a cherished tradition.

“Last-minute shopping is essential for key items like coordinating bangles and jewellery, picking up tailored suits, and finding the perfect footwear—nothing can be overlooked,” shared Nida Mehreen, a college student. Visitors from across the city are gathering at Charminar, including those who simply wish to experience the seasonal atmosphere. Kethura Harshada, a resident of Balanagar, said she travelled from the northern part of the city specifically to experience the festive vibe around the historic market, noting the stark contrast to usual days.

However, some shoppers complained of overpricing, particularly regarding women's and children's wear. One readymade garment shop owner at Pathergatti noted that items for children are in particularly high demand, as families of all economic backgrounds prioritise buying something new for their young ones. Moreover, non-Muslim communities are also participating in the festive season, indulging in shopping and mouth-watering delicacies including Haleem and patther ka gosth.

Non-vegetarian dishes continue to attract significant attention as they remain a core part of the traditional Ramzan food menu. This collective celebration reinforces the inclusive nature of the city's festivities as the community prepares for the joy of Eid.