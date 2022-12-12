Martyr Doddi Komariah icon for fighting spirit of TS: Harish Rao

Aleru ( Yadadri-Bhongir): State finance and health minister T Harish Rao stated that education is an important tool, besides creating wonders it makes a healthy society.

On Sunday, he unveiled the statue of the first martyr of the armed struggle for Telangana Doddi Komariah at Aler.

Addressing the meeting held on this occasion, he said due to the never ending fighting spirit of Doddi Kommariah, dream of Telangana separate state was achieved successfully under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrshekhar Rao.

He said unity in any caste is important, so also in Kuruma community. He lauded the services of brothers Sambashivudu and Konapuri Ramulu who belongs to Kuruma community.

Saying that the state government is committed for the welfare of all castes and religions in the society , he informed that Kurma Bhavan in Hyderabad was almost completed and will be handed over very soon.

He remembered that state government nominated a Kurma leader as chairman of komaravelli temple He advised Kurma community to make their child best in studies to get good positions in the society and added that TRS government providing the quality education through state run gurukuls

In this programme Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav of AP, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, TSCOB Vice Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy and Telangana Kuruma Association President Edla Mallesham participated.