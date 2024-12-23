  • Menu
Massive 10-Kilo Korra Meenu Fish Found in Nettampadu Canal

Gadwal: In a remarkable discovery near Bhoompuram village in Aija Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, a six-foot-long Korra Meenu fish was caught by farmer Boya Hanumanthu. The fish, weighing approximately 10 kilograms, was found in the Nettampadu canal after water retention in the canal created a favorable environment.

Coincidentally, this discovery was made on National Farmers' Day, bringing double joy to the farmer and his family, who celebrated the occasion with great enthusiasm. The rare catch turned the day into a festival for Hanumanthu's household.

