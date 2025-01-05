Live
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Minerva Hotel in Hyderabad’s Himayatnagar
A massive fire broke out in the well-known Minerva Hotel located in Himayatnagar on Friday.
Hyderabad : A massive fire broke out in the well-known Minerva Hotel located in Himayatnagar on Friday. The blaze caused panic among the staff and customers present at the premises.
According to initial reports, the fire erupted in the kitchen area of the hotel and quickly spread to other parts of the building. Thick black smoke billowed from the structure, causing visibility issues and a chaotic scene in the busy locality.
Firefighters from nearby stations rushed to the spot after receiving an emergency call. They battled the flames for several hours and successfully brought the situation under control. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported, and everyone in the building was safely evacuated.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit in the electrical wiring. The incident disrupted traffic in the area as emergency services cordoned off the locality to ensure public safety.